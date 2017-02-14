OWASA reports to Chapel Hill council, sets Friday board meeting

OWASA took the steps necessary to keep customers safe and stop rapidly falling water levels during a recent emergency, executive director Ed Kerwin told the Town Council in a report Monday.
“As has been said, we had excellent support from the community, community partners, customers, so many volunteers, and without that assistance, I’m sure the event would have lasted longer than it did,” Kerwin said. “And as also has been said, we recognize there’s an important opportunity to improve our communications.”
Similar reports will be presented to the Carrboro Board of Aldermen on Tuesday, Feb. 14, and to the Orange County Board of Commissioners on Feb. 21.
Human error and a malfunctioning pump put too much fluoride in the water at OWASA’s Jones Ferry Road treatment plant, Kerwin said. A water main that broke near Foxcroft Drive, releasing 1.2 million gallons, compounded the problem, he said. Two independent reports about the events were released Friday.
The Board of Directors will meet Friday, Feb. 17, to talk about the reports, Kerwin said. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the OWASA Community Room on Jones Ferry Road in Carrboro. The board will not take public comment until its Feb. 23 meeting at Chapel Hill’s Town Hall, he said.
Some customers have renewed calls for OWASA to stop adding fluoride to the water supply. The fluoridation process has been suspended until the evaluation is finished, Kerwin said, but the OWASA board hasn’t decided whether to reconsider the current policy.
The water main that broke was “doomed for an early failure in its useful life,” he noted. The 44-year-old pipe was not built to modern standards, lying just 3 feet underground and less than a foot above a sanitary sewer pipe. A review found external force and fluctuating water pressure may have bent the pipe, causing it to break.
There is always a chance for pipes to break, Kerwin said. About 20 percent of OWASA’s 380 miles of pipes are at least 40 years old, and the average age is 31, he said. OWASA spends 50 cents of every dollar on infrastructure, including $24 million that will replace 16 miles of pipe in the next five years, he said.
Mayor Pam Hemminger suggested OWASA consider using camera technology to target pipes with issues, rather than relying on pipe details, current usage and other data.
The ban lasted just over 24 hours but came at a peak time for restaurants and hotels, forcing UNC to move the men’s basketball game to Greensboro. The economic losses could top $3 million, Hemminger said, including $471,479 in total losses at 11 Chapel Hill and Carrboro hotels.
The town, Harris Teeter stores and other partners handed out about 98,000 bottles of water, emergency management coordinator Barry McLamb said. Fire Chief Matt Sullivan credited OWASA staff with doing “an incredible job” restoring service.
“As Mr. Kerwin said, this was a bad event, but it could have been a whole lot worse,” Sullivan said. “Had we run out of water – and we were definitely worried that we were getting to the point Friday afternoon that we might run out of water – we might just be digging out right now.”
The Inter-Faith Council for Social Services has established an online donation site at owasa.org/relief-fund to help residents whose apartments were flooded.
More information about the water shortage can be found at owasa.org/2017-water-emergency.
