Workshops will explore ideas for Durham-Orange light-rail stations

Consultants will lead a series of community workshops next week to gather ideas for how six stations along the Durham-Orange Light-Rail Transit route should grow.
While the Orange County Board of Commissioners has the final say about whether the light-rail project advances, Chapel Hill’s Town Council controls the type of development that would be premitted around the stations.
Gateway Planning and GoTriangle will hold the opening presentation at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22 in Meeting Room B at the Chapel Hill Public Library. Community check-ins also will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 23 and noon Feb. 25 in The Franklin Hotel ballroom, 311 W. Franklin St.
Other meetings are planned with town, UNC and UNC Health Care officials, and in Durham, where officials and residents will consider future development of a dozen other light-rail stations. The results will be presented at an open house at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 in Chapel Hill’s Town Hall. A Town Council report will follow.
The workshop is funded by a Federal Transportation Administration grant. More information and station development ideas will be presented in the spring.
The goal is a vision for residential and commercial growth that encourages people to walk, bike or use transit, Gateway Planning founder Scott Polikov said.
“After we’re done with the station area planning process, which is just – I want to stress – just creating input and ideas for you all, for UNC, for the UNC Health Care system, what we’ve come up with is an exploration of ideas and input for potential development and land use,” Polikov said. “What we come up with is not blocked in stone at all.”
Transit-oriented development plans can create compact, walkable communities, said GB Arrington, founder of GB Place Making. The result is a dense mix of housing and commercial uses, where you can walk around the block in less than five minutes, he said. Parking is limited to specific areas.
Putting offices and retail closer to stations can encourage transit use, he said. Studies show transit-oriented development also generates half of the auto trips that are generated by traditional apartments or homes, he noted.
“The challenge today is to design (communities) around walkability and help to create the kinds of places that we want,” Arrington said. “Doing that means doing it with intention, and part of the intention is what makes sense independent of the transit, because there’s no guarantee (GoTriangle) will be successful, but the town will still be here.”
Arrington shared examples of what’s possible at different Chapel Hill stations:
▪ University villages at UNC Hospital and Mason Farm Road could offer multiple residential options amid clustered educational facilities
▪ Neighborhood destinations at Hamilton Road, Friday Center Drive and Woodmont could blend retail, restaurant, service and job options
▪ A suburban retrofit at the Gateway station could rely on civic spaces to knit together residential options and commercial and employment centers
Durham also is looking at those options, as well as new development at Leigh Village, adjacent to Interstate 40, and urban hubs from Ninth Street to downtown and Alston Avenue. The corridor can be viewed as a “string of pearls,” Palikov said, adding that Leigh Village will be critical for the entire region.
“It’s not just about the system of the corridor and the stations themselves. It’s the transit connectedness to other neighborhoods,” he said. “A station can be small, but as long as there is a bike, walking and convenient bus that connects them to the small station, it still may have a very significant impact.”
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
Comments