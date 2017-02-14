Chapel Hill supports work to address NC role in torture, detention

The Town Council passed a resolution Monday that supports the work of the nonprofit North Carolina Commission of Inquiry on Torture.
The group was created to address North Carolina’s role in the nation’s secret detention and torture program launched after the Sept. 11 attacks.
The petition cites declassified records from the Central Intelligence Agency’s Detention and Interrogation program that show at least 119 people were secretly taken to CIA-run facilities and at least 39 were subjected to “enhanced interrogation techniques.”
Others were handed over to foreign agencies or held for months and released when their detention was found unjustifiable, records show.
A UNC School of Law report cites a Johnston County aviation company founded by a former CIA operative that played a “significant role in the torture program, including a leading role in kidnapping suspects,” the resolution states.
The report notes that Aero Contractors was founded as a CIA front company in 1979 and moved at least 34 detainees to secret CIA detention and torture facilities after September 2001. The report notes that 18 of those cases appear in a heavily redacted executive summary of the 6,900-page Senate Intelligence Committee on CIA torture.
The hope is that the resolution, prepared in response to a citizen petition, will offer a model of accountability that could be replicated in other states, the resolution states. The Carrboro Board of Aldermen adopted a similar resolution in December.
More information about the commission and the reports is posted at nccit.org.
