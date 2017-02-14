Chatham deputies seek ‘armed and dangerous’ man in Moncure shooting

Chatham County deputies are looking for a shooting suspect who armed and dangerous and traveling with a woman, according to a news release.
Deputies responded at 11:19 a.m. Tuesday to a shooting in the 1100 block of Charlie Brooks Road in Moncure. They found a man at the scene who had been shot; he was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, deputies reported.
Witnesses told deputies the suspect, Angel Soto, left in a light blue Honda Accord with severe front-end damage. Soto is described as 5-foot-2 with brown hair and brown eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous, deputies said.
Soto may be accompanied by Kassidy Lowe, a 5-foot-8 woman with brown hair and brown eyes. Emergency radio traffic indicated Soto may be holding Lowe hostage.
The Chatham County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about the car, Soto or Lowe to call 911 immediately.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
