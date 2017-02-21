Church to screen documentary on The Wilmington Ten – Flo Johnston

On the heels of the story last week about a woman in crisis who found help from a church in Durham, comes another about a homeless man who for more than 22 years has lived under the bridge overpass near the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
His bed was on a ledge where, if he had rolled over during the night, he might have fallen onto the Durham Freeway.
But his success story has a happy ending because of a collaboration of private and public agencies that worked together to get a chronically homeless person into permanent housing.
“Richard” moved into an apartment last week that overlooks the ball park and the bridge where he slept for so many years.
Again, Open Table Ministry and its director Carolyn Schuldt, an ordained deacon in the United Methodist Church, were at the starting point of this saga that began in May of 2015 when Richard came to lunch on Monday at Trinity United Methodist in downtown, where Open Table has office space provided by the church.
“We shared the meal and invited him to come back, which he did,” Schuldt said. “He was very friendly, but at the time, he didn’t really believe we wanted to help improve his living circumstance.”
Clothing and blankets came first, then an assessment of his needs.
“We took him for a medical checkup and introduced him to Charita McCullers, the social worker at Lincoln Healthcare for the Homeless. She is also trained for SOAR, a program to ‘fast track’ chronically homeless individuals with disabilities for Supplemental Security Income benefits,” she said.
Then, Richard applied for housing and waited. Months passed and the weather got cold again.
Open Table, collaborating with the Durham Continuum of Care, the Alliance for Homeless Adult Care Review, McCullers at the Lincoln Healthcare Clinic and the Durham Housing Authority, have provided help for Richard in completing all the applications.
He was approved this month.
During the months of applying and waiting patiently, Richard told Schuldt he “took to the streets” as a young teen after his parents died. “I had no one else,” he told her.
Richard is a familiar face in downtown, according to Schuldt. “When there’s a street festival, he’s always out there dancing,” she said.
Results from the most recent count of homeless people conducted by the state each January have not yet been released. However, in a previous count, Durham’s had 800 people living in emergency shelters, transitional housing and outdoors. About 60 of that number were living in the woods or under bridges, according to Matt Schnars in the city’s Department of Community Development.
Surveys show more than half of this population are people who abuse drugs or alcohol. Some have mental illnesses, some disabilities or medical issues, while others may have lost jobs and are just down on their luck.
Wilmington 10
A screening of the documentary “Pardons of Innocence” will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
The film recounts the turbulent history surrounding the desegregation of New Hanover County Public Schools from the late 1960s through 1971 and the violence that led up to the false prosecution and convictions of The Wilmington Ten: eight black male students, a white female community organizer and fiery civil rights activist, the Rev. Ben Chavis, for protesting racial injustice.
A discussion will be led by Irv Joyner, law professor at N.C. Central University, and Cash Michaels, the journalist who produced, wrote and directed the film.
Also, here’s an unusual project that’s under way at United Church.
To show solidarity with immigrants, members of the congregation have been asked to create a display with names of their forebears and when they came to this country. The activity has reinforced the immigrant nature of the community, as well as created conversations among people and with newer refugees and immigrants, says the Rev. Rick Edens, senior pastor.
Ainslie concert
The Faith & the Arts Series at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 210 St. Mary’s Road, Hillsborough, will host a concert by Scott Ainslie at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 3.
Ainslie came of age during the civil rights era. He has studied with elder musicians, including old-time Southern Appalachian fiddle and banjo traditions as well as black gospel and blues.
Tickets are $15 at the door. Reservations available from at church office, 919-732-9308.
Day of Prayer
The 38th World Day of Prayer event will be held at noon Saturday, March 4, at a new location, New Hope Church, at U.S. 70 and Orange High School Road in Hillsborough. Lunch will be served and child care will be available.
The event is directed by Sue Faulkner, who took over as director from her late mother Anne Salomon, who started World Day of Prayer in Hillsborough 38 years ago. It now includes 26 area churches.
The program title this year is “Am I Being Unfair to You.” It was written by the World Day of Prayer Committee of the Philippines.
Walk and run
The St. Paul Village Community Walk & 5K Run will step off at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 4, from McDougle Middle School, 900 Old Fayetteville Road, Chapel Hill.
The event will benefit St. Paul Village, a multi-generational development the church plans to build on 20 acres in the Rogers Road community, at the corner of Rogers Road and Purefoy Drive.
The goal for the event this year is to have more than 500 walkers and runners.
Contact Flo Johnston at fjohnston314@gmail.com or call 910-361-4135.
