Cornwallis Hills residents ask Hillsborough Town Board to fix flooding

A standing-room-only crowd of Cornwallis Hills residents, some with photos as proof, asked the Hillsborough Town Board this week to help fix their flooding problems.
“We are coming to the point where we have only gone so far and it is not enough,” said David Scanga, president of the Cornwallis Hills Property Owners Association. “We need help.”
Homeowner after homeowner described erosion, collapsing driveways and uprooted trees.
“My yard stays so bad that I don’t bother fertilizing anymore,” said Kevin Mintz. “I have had to use a truck to pull out sunken-in lawnmowers twice so far.”
Some described foundation problems.
“There is a drainage issue at Cornwallis Hills that anyone can look at and say there is a problem,” said Terry Hackett, the town’s manager of Stormwater and Environmental Services. “The neighborhood was originally built under the county's jurisdiction, and then the newer section was built under the town in the mid to late Nineties.
Stream-buffer restrictions came down from the state in 1997.
“Now if a development is built they have to pass certain stormwater-control measures,” Hackett said, “for example, stormwater ponds and wetlands that help to treat the quality of the runoff.”
“This is going to be one of our number one priorities,” said Commissioner Brian Lowen. “It affects the value of your property. With flooding like that, I wouldn’t want to move into that neighborhood.”
Mayor Tom Stevens agreed.
“We will see some real progress in 2017,” he told the Cornwallis Hills homeowners. “We are committed to being good stewards of both our natural resources and the quality of life here in Hillsborough. That is why we set up the stormwater utility fee.”
The stormwater fee went into effect on July 1 of this year. It is a $75 charge per household and a tiered financial fee per commercial lots. It was due Jan. 1 and the town has collected 85 percent so far, totaling a little over $520,000.
“Now that we have this better source of funding we have a way to manage all of our neighborhoods,” said Hackett. “In Cornwallis Hills we are hiring a consultant to do an assessment of the neighborhood and identify where we have some problems and where we need to have work done.”
The town expects that survey to be completed by June and have cost estimates after that.
It also will hold workshops with N.C. State Cooperative Extension to teach homeowners how they can address erosion on their individual properties.
In other business
The board received a request to remove an on-street parking space on North Churton Street to allow for additional sidewalk space in front of 113 N. Churton St., the new location of the Wooden Nickel Pub. The board approved the request, citing safety issues due to a narrowed sidewalk. With the approval, six on-street parking spaces are now planned to be removed from both sides of the 100 block of North Churton Street during the Churton Street Access Improvements Project. The town now has 13 additional parking spaces in the West King Street parking lot behind the downtown buildings; the spaces formerly were reserved for the now-closed Bank of America branch.
The board received a presentation on its Fiscal Year 2016 audit and Comprehensive Annual Financial Report. The audit showed the town’s finances to be sound. During Fiscal Year 2016, the town collected $21.7 million in revenue, an increase of about $2.9 million from the previous fiscal year. This revenue increase occurred due to significant new residential development generating more property taxes, increased sewer rates and increased grant revenue. Funds from water and sewer services, which are managed separately from other town operating funds, made up almost half of the town’s revenue. The town spent $15.6 million, or about $1 million more than the previous fiscal year. The report is available on the town’s website.
The board handed out Employee Milestone awards for five, 10 and 20 years of excellent service, with both Town Planner Margaret Hauth and Evelyn Lloyd receiving 25-year awards.
The town appointed Rachel Bownan to the Hillsborough Cemetery Committee, Casey Collins and Tim Logue to the Hillsborough Tree Board, Tommy Swann to the Hillsborough Tourism Board, and re-appointed Christopher Werhman to the Hillsborough Planning Board.
