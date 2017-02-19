Vote on Durham-Orange Light Rail Transit gives Orange County pause

5:41 Who killed Julian Pierce? - A daughter's search for the truth Pause

0:34 UNC's Berry on forcing opponents to shoot a low percentage

0:43 Runners strip down for Undie Run to benefit tumor research

1:12 UNC's Pinson on building momentum from win over Virginia

4:36 Tar Heels roll to big win over Virginia, holding the Cavaliers to 41 points

1:42 UNC's Meeks talks about importance of strong defense

0:38 Duke's Jefferson on final stretch of college career

1:41 NC State's Rowan: 'We are going to keep playing hard for him'

4:30 He has a new face, one that had belonged to another man