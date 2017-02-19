Orange County deputies fatally shoot armed man wanted in Mebane home invasion

Orange County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a man wanted in a Mebane home invasion they say came out of a house Saturday night pointing a handgun at them.
It was the third fatal shooting by Triangle law enforcement officers in the past week. In each case, the agency reported the suspect had threatened officers with a gun or that a gun not belonging to police was found at the scene.
Here is what the Sheriff’s Office says happened, according to a news release Sunday morning.
At 10:59 p.m. Saturday Orange County Communications indicated the Mebane Police Department was asking the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for help finding a man who had allegedly broken into a home in their city and assaulted two people.
Deputies were advised the subject had fired a handgun during the home invasion and should be considered armed and dangerous. Mebane police gave deputies the man’s name and address, along with the registration number of the vehicle he was driving.
Deputies went to the Efland address, where they matched the registration on the vehicle in the driveway with that given by Mebane police.
They knocked on the front door and “a male subject abruptly exited holding a handgun and raised the handgun pointing it at deputies,” the Sheriff’s Office said in the news release.
Deputies fired shots fatally injuring the man who was identified as the same person Mebane police wnted in the reported home invasion and assault, the release said.
The Sheriff’s Office did not identify the dead man or the deputies involved. The deputies have been placed on administrative leave and the State Bureau of Investigation will review the incident, as is standard procedure.
“We want to say that our thoughts and prayers are with the decedent’s family and friends,” Sheriff Charles Blackwood said in the release. “The loss of human life under circumstances such as this is tragic and leaves us all asking why.”
Saturday’s shooting was the third fatal shooting by Triangle law enforcement agencies in the past week.
▪ On Wednesday, Duham police fatally shot Kenneth Lee Bailey Jr. when they say he pointed a gun at officers who were trying to arrest him for violating his pre-trial release curfew.
Bailey, 24, was was awaiting trial on August 2016 charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy. He also faced an indictment for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said.
▪ Last Sunday, a State Highway Patrol trooper fatally shot Willard Eugene Scott Jr., who was due in court Tuesday for a Dec. 12 incident in which he punched a 29-year-old woman in the face making her bleed, according to an arrest warrant.
Scott, 31, was driving on Duke Street when the trooper attempted to stop him around 1:05 a.m. Sunday for a lane violation and driving erratically, according to a Highway Patrol release. After a brief pursuit, Scott got out of the car and ran. “During the foot pursuit an armed confrontation ensued,” the release said. Scott was taken to Duke Regional Hospital where he died.
Preliminary reports show a black handgun found on the scene did not belong to the State Highway Patrol, officials said.
Scott also had been shot in the leg by a Durham police officer in 2008.
The three officer-involved shootings come as the State Bureau of Investigation continues to review the fatal shooting of Frank Nathaniel Clark, 34, in a confrontation with Duham police Nov. 22 at the McDougald Terrace public housing community.
Police had stopped to question Clark when they say he reached for his waistband, a struggle ensued and a gun went off. Police said a stolen handgun found near Clark's body did not belong to police.
