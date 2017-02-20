Construction worker pleads no contest in fatal Hillsborough accident

A construction worker charged in a fatal accident that killed a Hillsborough boy the day after Christmas pleaded no contest to misdemeanor death by motor vehicle Monday.
Judge Samantha Cabe reduced Suarez’s sentence to 65 days, after which he will be transferred to federal immigration officials.
Everett Copeland, 5, was killed Dec. 26 while playing in the driveway of his Hillsborough home. The construction truck was parked but running when it rolled away as it was being loaded with dirt and down a hill in the Forest Ridge subdivision. The truck hit Everett and crashed into a retaining wall, a car and the house.
The Copeland family has filed a civil lawsuit against Alejandro Suarez and the construction companies building the subdivision. Hillsborough police determined Suarez left the truck running while it was being loaded with dirt and failed to fully secure the parking brake.
Suarez, a Mexican citizen in the country illegally, is under a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainment order. Federal officers have said Suarez has a 2009 conviction for driving under the influence.
The lawsuit states Suarez had no experience operating trucks and did not have a driver's license.
The lawsuit also names Crescent Communities LLC and Crescent Hillsborough LLC, which are developing the subdivision, and Kala Contracting Inc. of Apex, which was responsible for the truck and had hired Suarez. Other defendants include Kala Contracting owners Carrie Ward and Gary Ward, and Amward Homes of N.C., the project's general contractor and the property owner.
