Community gathers to talk with police, attorney about immigration

1:10 Emergency bottled water distributed to Chapel Hill residents Pause

1:53 Tap water in Chapel Hill-Carrboro off limits, causing state of emergency

2:50 Gov. Cooper’s teacher pay plan: Raises averaging 10 percent over next two years

2:29 Cooper proposes raises for NC teachers

2:00 Jeff Sessions sworn in as attorney general

1:16 Trump claims Obama might have won North Carolina in 2008 because of voter fraud

0:44 Surgeon surprised when a coyote followed him into work

2:23 Coach John Calipari goes on rant about firing of NC State's Mark Gottfried

12:36 Joe Giglio analyzes NC State's basketball coach situation