FTA wants more proof of local money for Durham-Orange light rail

The Federal Transit Administration has asked GoTriangle for more proof that 30 percent of local and state money is committed to the $2.5 billion Durham-Orange Light-Rail Project.
The agency needs the information by April 30, FTA official Tyrhonda Edwards said in a Feb. 16 email. If GoTriangle misses that deadline, the light-rail project would be delayed by at least a year. Any money spent during that time would not be eligible for federal reimbursement.
GoTriangle expects its Board of Trustees to vote April 26 on a $70 million engineering contract, which would be executed only after the FTA allows the project to advance.
Edwards cited multiple concerns about the light-rail financial plan, including the need for Orange and Durham approval of a revised project implementation plan.
GoTriangle officials delayed that vote on Feb. 16, telling the Orange County Board of Commissioners that they won’t have all the information the commissioners need to make a decision about updated financial and project plans by April, as originally planned.
The agency has now asked both counties to vote in June.
The email from Edwards also noted a 2012 cost-sharing agreement among Orange County, Durham County and GoTriangle is outdated and does not back up the submitted financial plan. The agreement does not specify how much each partner could pay, and has the state picking up 25 percent of the project cost.
The state has set a 10 percent cap on funding since the agreement was signed.
Of further concern, Edwards said, is the lack of information about loans that GoTriangle now expects to cover part of the state funding shortfall and the local money that would repay that debt.
“Again, it is unclear to FTA whether the agreements would need to include this information for GoTriangle to have the authority to issue the proposed debt,” Edwards wrote.
She acknowledged that local support for the project is indicated by memorandums of understanding recently adopted by Orange and Durham commissioners, however the memorandums, in which the counties pledged to help look for $175 million more, do “not create an enforceable fiscal obligation,” she said.
Local officials and citizens have expressed concern and skepticism since GoTriangle asked Orange and Durham counties this fall to help find $175 million more in local dollars over 10 years. The transit agency also is working with public and private partners to seek donations of money and land for the project.
The proposed 17.7-mile light-rail system would run from UNC Hospitals to N.C. Central University. Eighteen stops would connect riders with education, jobs, health care, shopping and housing.
Orange and Durham county officials had planned to meet this week to talk about local cost-sharing and other collaborative efforts.
The revised financial plan still expects the federal government to pick up 50 percent of the cost. Durham and Orange counties, if the state picks up 10 percent, could be responsible for about $990 million.
In January, GoTriangle officials said they had worked with a consultant to revise the plan. The new plan finances $698.6 million to cover the local costs – plus up to $236 million more to help manage cash flow. The debt could be repaid through 2062 using federal reimbursements and future sales tax revenues and fees.
The counties were asked to continue looking for other money in case of future cost overruns or an economic downturn.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
