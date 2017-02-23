Chapel Hill residents talk about what they want in planned light-rail stations

Development around planned light-rail stations should make it easy for everyone to get from home to work, shopping or entertainment without a car, residents said Wednesday at an inaugural planning workshop.
Others suggested making it safer to cross highways and rail tracks with greenways and pedestrian bridges. A few also expressed lingering concerns that only those who can afford to live near the 17.7-mile route between UNC Hospitals and N.C. Central University will see its benefits.
The conversation will continue with a check-in at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, and at noon Saturday, Feb. 25, in The Franklin Hotel ballroom, 311 W. Franklin St.
While the Orange and Durham counties’ boards of commissioners have the final say about the light-rail transit project, the Town Council would decide on projects proposed for the stations within Chapel Hill.
The goal is a station that improves its surroundings and strengthens the connections between neighborhoods, Gateway Planning founder Scott Polikov said. The Chapel Hill-Durham route “is going to be one connected market, with one connected corridor, with a string of opportunities,” he said.
“People who want to self-select and live a transit life ... the different stations are part of their life, so they go to different stations for different parts of their lives. These stations are not competitive; they’re complementary,” Polikov said.
Southern Village resident Heather Brutz was among a number of younger adults in the room. She and her husband share a car or rely on walking and the bus. Their generation is more comfortable with dense housing, she said, but they’ve struggled to find what meets their needs.
“It’s really hard to find housing that is transit accessible to the point where you really don’t need a car, where you can go and get to the grocery store and everything you need. So I just want to say I think that we really do need more transit in Chapel Hill of all sorts, buses and light rail,” Brutz said.
Station-oriented neighborhoods also should welcome diverse groups of people, said Dianne Pledger, who lives in Chapel Hill.
“I want to make sure as we talk about developing that we are looking at opportunities for entrepreneurs, for the diversity in the development,” Pledger said. “We’re talking about real affordable housing, because affordable housing in Chapel Hill is not affordable housing in Durham. Opportunities for older adults, and also looking at how people in north Chapel Hill, north Orange County or out (N.C.) 54, how they’re going to benefit from this, because ... we need some jobs in our community.”
Palikov noted that the area – with or without light rail – will keep attracting jobs and people, and face affordability challenges. Transit can’t serve everyone, he said, but it can serve those who live nearby and generate revenues to invest in more affordable housing.
“You have minimal commitments to reasonably attainable affordable housing today as a community. You really do not have a significant commitment,” Polikov said. “We can layer that in with the opportunity of additional growth around these stations, and take some of that and commit it to affordable housing.”
What’s next
The results of the six-day community workshop will be reviewed at a 6 p.m. community open house Monday, Feb. 27, in the Chapel Hill Town Hall lobby, 405 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The Town Council will get a report at its 7 p.m. meeting in the Council Chamber.
