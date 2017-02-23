NAACP, Moral Movement groups will deliver key legislative demands

Social justice and civil rights activists will travel together to Congressman David Price’s local office Monday to deliver a letter requesting his support for six “key demands.”
The Chapel Hill-Carrboro and Northern Orange branches of the NAACP, Forward Together Moral Movement supporters and coalition partners also plan to ask Price, a Chapel Hill Democrat, to hold a public Town Hall by the end of March.
The 4 p.m. visit to 1777 Fordham Blvd., Suite 204, in Chapel Hill will be one of 15 simultaneous news conferences and letter deliveries to the offices of every U.S. senator and congressperson in North Carolina, a news release stated.
The groups are demanding that federal lawmakers:
▪ Vote against the repeal of “the life-saving Affordable Care Act that millions of North Carolinians depend on”
▪ Oppose any executive orders or legislation “that will deport our immigrant brothers and sisters”
▪ Restore the full protections of the Voting Rights Act now
▪ Oppose any executive orders or legislation that will ban or attack refugees or Muslims
▪ Publicly renounce “the lies about voter fraud and oppose the widespread voter suppression spreading across the country”
▪ Support a call for living wages and union rights
“This visit is part of our ongoing efforts to hold our elected officials accountable at every level,” said Anna Richards, president of the Chapel Hill-Carrboro NAACP. “We encourage everyone who joined us in Raleigh for the Moral March on Raleigh, to join us in Chapel Hill as we continue to build this movement together.”
