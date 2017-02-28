Durham County to review traffic checkpoints near schools

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law Pause

0:50 The White House says transgender policies best left to the states

1:41 Senate leader sees no 'true compromise' in Cooper's HB2 proposal

1:45 Governor says HB2 is a hindrance to recruiting businesses to NC

3:20 Cooper calls for both sides to tone down rhetoric on HB2 repeal

4:04 Berger and Moore celebrate majority in state legislature

1:20 House Speaker Moore opposes Cooper HB2 compromise

1:55 Voter ID requirements explained

1:37 NC Voter ID law overturned