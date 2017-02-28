Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools land rezoned; project vote delayed

After an extensive discussion Monday about traffic and parking at a redeveloped Lincoln Center campus, the Town Council delayed a vote on the city school district project to March 13.
However, the council voted 8-1 to rezone the 12.6-acre parcel on South Merritt Mill Road to conditional office and institutional uses – the first step toward possible approval. Councilwoman Maria Palmer cast the dissenting vote, citing concerns about how children who live across town and lack transportation would get to school.
The $22.62 million project, if approved, would create the Chapel Hill-Carrboro district’s first consolidated preschool, upgrade district offices and expand Phoenix Academy High School to serve up to 100 students. The historically black Lincoln Center would be demolished, but artifacts would be housed in an African-American museum on the preschool’s second floor.
The county will pay for the project with bond money that voters approved in November.
