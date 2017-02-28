IFC hires executive director to lead food, transition programs

CARRBORO The Inter-Faith Council for Social Service announced this week it had hired a San Francisco shelter director to lead the local nonprofit hunger and homelessness relief agency.
Jackie Jenks will start work as the IFC’s newest executive director on April 10. She was chosen from a pool of 72 candidates from across the nation, IFC officials said in a news release.
“IFC was very fortunate to have such a strong field of candidates. That made for a difficult decision, but was a great problem to have,” IFC Board President Keith Taylor said.
“We are looking forward to having Jackie lead us as we move forward. She brings with her an abundance of knowledge and experience as well as tremendous passion. We thank (former executive director) John Dorward for coming back and (community services director) Kristin Lavergne for stepping up in the rolls of co-interim executive directors during this search. We are extremely grateful for their dedication,” Taylor said.
Jenks is the executive director of San Francisco-based Hospitality House, where she has worked since becoming an employment counselor in 1995. She was promoted to shelter program director in 1997 and executive director in 2001. The nonprofit agency has a staff of 55, most of whom are program graduates.
Hospitality House “offers peerbased programs for neighborhood residents, including behavioral health oriented drop-in centers, employment services, shelter, a community arts program and a community organizing and leadership development program,” the news release stated.
Jenks has a master’s degree in social work from San Francisco State University and several leadership certifications, including a two-year Fellowship with LeaderSpring, a Bay Area nonprofit leadership development program.
She began her 20-plus-year career as a volunteer with the Volunteers in Service to America program at the Alameda County Community Food Bank and, the release notes, “is an active and successful coalition builder in the greater San Francisco area.” Jenks is the board secretary for Community Housing Partnership and sits on the Steering Committee for the San Francisco Human Services Network. She also serves as co-chairwoman for the Homeless Emergency Service Providers Association, the Homeless Employment Collaborative and the Market Street for the Masses Coalition.
Her new job brings her closer to family who live in Durham, the release stated.
“I'm very excited to join the IFC, an organization so beloved by those it serves and the larger Chapel Hill-Carrboro community. I'm eager to roll up my sleeves and get to work alongside the guests, staff, volunteers and board members to write the next chapter of the IFC story,” Jenks said.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
