Chapel Hill council delays light-rail station concept report

The Town Council postponed a consultant’s report Monday on a weeklong series of light-rail transit station planning workshops held in the community.
Consultants with Gateway Planning and GB Place Making are scheduled to return March 13 for the report. They wrapped up their visit before Monday’s meeting with a public open house. Citizens who attended the crowded event were able to review draft station development plans developed from the ideas that consultants collected at the workshops and online.
While the Orange and Durham counties’ boards of commissioners have the final say about the light-rail transit project, the council would decide on projects proposed for six stations within Chapel Hill. Durham’s City Council would approve projects at a dozen rail stations within its jurisdiction.
There will be more opportunities to weigh in this year on how the stations along the 17.7-mile line from UNC Hospitals to N.C. Central University should be developed, consultants said. One way is online at bit.ly/2lQ98JX.
More details about the work are posted online at gotriangle.org/neighborhoods.
