NCDOT closing South Greensboro Street in Carrboro for 60 days

Construction work is expected close the southern end of South Greensboro Street to traffic for 60 days starting Monday, March 6.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation will replace an existing storm drain pipe under South Greensboro Street with a larger, aluminum arch culvert to reduce the risk of flooding in the area. The work is being coordinated with drainage upgrades for the construction of the South Green development on South Greensboro Street.
The NCDOT will close South Greensboro Street between Merritt Mill Road and Old Pittsboro Road, and will have a signed detour route in place. Town officials suggest drivers use West Main Street and South Merritt Mill Road to get around the work zone.
Pedestrians and residents of neighboring properties will be able to get through during the closure, officials said, but the work will affect Chapel Hill Transit’s J Route. Get updated transit information at bit.ly/18kKZSm.
