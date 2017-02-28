Orange County Schools rejects request for Confederate flag ban

A parent pushing to ban the Confederate flag in the Orange County Schools wants to know why the school board let 50 people speak Monday night if it had already decided what it would do.
Latarndra Strong first wrote to school leaders after seeing a truck with a Confederate flag on it pull into the student parking lot at her daughter’s school three days in a row.
“I thought, really, we’re allowing that?” Strong said in an interview Tuesday. “It made me feel uncomfortable.”
Dozens of people who agreed with her spoke at Monday’s school board meeting. One person spoke for the flag, saying it symbolized his Southern heritage.
But after more than two hours of public comment, chairman Steve Halkiotis, reading a prepared statement, said the board would not ban the flag. Instead, the board would establish an equity committee to advise it on symbolic speech and other matters.
“We understand that improvement is an ongoing process, and we are committed to collaborating with our community to support the health and well-being of all students,” he said.
Strong and others in the Hate Free Schools Coalition got up to leave. Halkiotis called out, asking them to stay to hear the last two paragraphs of his statement.
But Strong felt the speakers never had a chance.
“You cannot prepare a speech like that in response to the 50 speakers you’ve just heard,” unless it was done ahead of time, she said. “We were incredibly insulted; that’s why we stood up to get out.”
Efforts to reach Halkiotis for comment Tuesday were unsuccessful.
‘Inflammatory’
The Northern Orange County NAACP asked the school board to ban the Confederate flag during the board’s earlier meeting in February. It was the second time the NAACP chapter made the request.
“To the NAACP, that includes the historical context of the Confederate flag to slavery, the Confederacy, the Civil War and Jim Crow,” NAACP President Patricia Clayton said in her letter to school board members. “For many, the flag is a racially inflammatory symbol, which is undeniably rooted in slavery and racism. Given OCS’ commitment to serve all students, the district should not allow the Confederate flag on its campuses.”
The school board has not had the Confederate flag as an agenda item this year and doesn’t typically respond to people speaking during the public comments part of its meetings, Orange County Schools spokesman Seth Stephens said Tuesday.
Halkiotis did note that few school districts ban the flag. Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools and Durham Public Schools do not ban it, for example, while Chatham County Schools does.
On Monday, several students, parents, employees and community members – most of them white – said the Confederate flags is increasingly appearing on vehicles, bags and pieces of clothing on school grounds.
“I am a mother of two children in Orange County Schools, one of which has had a few incidents involving the Confederate flag as recently as last week when a young man came up to my son and asked him how he felt about the flag,” said Nedra Bradsher. “When my son expressed that he was offended by it, this young man proceeded to call my son an ignorant N-word.”
She was then interrupted by the school board attorney, who asked that she not discuss “specific issues involving specific students.”
Shaniece Thorpe, a junior at Orange High School, said some students use the Confederate flag to make themselves feel superior to her and other black students.
“It makes me feel isolated and distracts me,” she said. “I have the same potential or more potential than the people who feel like I am belittled in my class.”
Through tears, Kelly Doherty asked why the student dress code makes her 11-year-old daughter’s potentially bare thigh a “distraction” but is silent on the Confederate flag. There are students, she said, who are too scared and affected by the intimidation from students wearing Confederate flags to speak out.
The school district’s previous student dress and behavior guidelines prohibited conduct “demeaning to a person’s race, religion, disability, sex, national origin or intellectual ability.”
The new student code on the district’s website does not appear to spell out race and the other characteristics, though both policies prohibit behavior that “constitutes a threat to the health and safety of others (or) distracts the attention of other students or staff from their work,” among other considerations.
Strong said she doesn’t know what the coalition will do next and doesn’t regret speaking up.
“When you complain about something you wonder if it’s your issue,” she said. “Hearing these speakers made me realize it’s not just my issue.”
Johnson: 919-419-6675; @anna_m_johnson
Schultz: 919-829-8950; @chapelhillnews1
Comments