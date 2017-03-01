UNC professor will serve as Orange County interim health director

The Orange County Health Department has named UNC professor Dorothy Cilenti as its interim health director while searching for a permanent leader.
Cilenti is on faculty at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health’s Department of Maternal and Child Health and previously served as the North Carolina Local Public Health Agency Accreditation Administrator at the North Carolina Institute for Public Health.
She has worked in leadership roles in local and state public health agencies for over 20 years, including as health director for Chatham and Alamance counties and interim health director for Orange County in 2011. Cilenti currently directs the National Maternal Child Health Workforce Development Center under a cooperative agreement with Health Resources and Services Administration.
“My main goal is to keep the health department operating as it is so a new health director can walk into a well-functioning department,” Cilenti said.
The Orange County Board of Health is working with the county’s Human Resources Department to hire a replacement for former Health Director Colleen Bridger, who left Feb. 23 for a new job in San Antonio, Texas.
The county is reviewing applications and will begin the interview process in mid-March, health department officials said.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
Comments