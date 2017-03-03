Human trafficking event spotlights growing problem for North Carolina

6:08 McGrady supports replacement bill for HB2 Pause

4:40 Berger: Because of court ruling, "We don't have ... an Ethics Commission or a Board of Elections"

1:52 North Carolina’s contorted history of congressional redistricting

1:14 Gerrymandering is addressed by crowd on Bicentennial Mall in Raleigh as Legislature meets across the street.

1:30 Cooper calls out House GOP leadership on HB2 compromise

4:44 Senators Van Duyn and McKissick call for full repeal of HB2

2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

1:21 Gov. Cooper presents his budget plan