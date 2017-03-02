FTA tells Durham, Orange funding letters won’t advance light rail

The Federal Transit Administration has told GoTriangle that letters of support from Orange and Durham counties will not be enough to move the $2.5 billion Durham-Orange Light-Rail Transit project into the next phase.
GoTriangle General Manager Jeff Mann updated the boards of commissioners in an email Thursday, noting that the FTA needs to have updated versions of the Durham and Orange bus and rail investment plans in hand. The FTA needs a commitment for at least 30 percent of the project’s local cost – $371.1 million for the 17.7-mile light-rail line – before letting Durham and Orange start the engineering work.
GoTriangle officials have noted the current plans for both counties commit a combined $455.7 million from the half-cent transit sales tax, vehicle registration fees and a car rental tax.
The commissioners agreed last month to delay a vote on the plans until June after hearing that GoTriangle needed more time to finish the revisions. The FTA needs the updated and approved plans by April 30.
The project will stall if the counties miss the deadline, and any money spent between that date and the project’s re-entry into the federal funding pipeline will not be reimbursed.
Mann noted in his email that there are no guarantees that the project, if resubmitted next year, would be considered for a federal grant of over $1 billion.
“It is necessary for Durham County, Orange County, GoTriangle and the Durham-Chapel Hill-Carrboro Metropolitan Planning Organization (DCHC MPO) to meet to discuss the options, next steps and best path forward for the planned light rail project,” Mann said Thursday.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
Comments