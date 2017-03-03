ArtsCenter joins discussion of downtown Carrboro offices, library

Town officials said Friday they are talking with The ArtsCenter about relocating to a downtown parking lot being considered for the future Southern Branch Library.
The joint project proposed for 203 S. Greensboro St. also would include town offices, officials said in a news release. They noted that another site being discussed with ArtsCenter officials is the Century Center, at 100 N. Greensboro St.
The town has been working with Orange County for some time to iron out the details of a development agreement that could bring a new Southern Branch Library to the site of the current town-owned parking lot. The agreement will outline the building’s design and construction and details of how the facility would be operated.
The ArtsCenter portion of the proposed building could include performance spaces, arts classrooms and studios, “creating a destination for the arts and the creative community,” officials said.
“This collaboration would create a cultural and community hub for the arts and public services for the residents of Carrboro and the region,” ArtsCenter Executive Director Daniel Mayer said. “While there are many decisions still to be made, we are enthusiastic about working with the Town of Carrboro to provide more arts opportunities to more citizens.”
The nonprofit ArtsCenter was founded in Carrboro in 1974 and is the largest employer of artists in Orange County, officials said. The organization serves more than 100,000 people and students throughout the area.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
Comments