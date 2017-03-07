Series asks Christians to talk about domestic violence

A three-part forum, “Dear God Make Me a Bird: A Faith Response to Domestic Violence and Abuse,” will begin today at White Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1704 Oberlin Road in Raleigh.
The first forum, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. today, is “An Informed Church.” The second, March 15, is “The Word of God” and the third, March 20, is “A Faith Response.”
Forum leaders will include pastors, therapists, professors, other professionals and leaders from community organizations. The goal is to get Christians talking about domestic violence and abuse of adults and children.
Denise M. Noble, a student at Duke Divinity School, a member of White Memorial and a survivor of domestic violence and abuse, is the organizer. The series will also feature the dean of Duke Divinity School and Old Testament and New Testament professors.
The forums are free and open to all. To register go to Domestic Abuse Forum at whitememorial.org/register.
Bread for the World
Ramping up efforts on behalf of hungry people will be the focus of the N.C. Bread for the World convention Saturday, March 11, at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, 403 E. Main in Durham.
UNC law professor Gene Nichol will speak on “The Challenge of Daunting Hunger in a Wealthy State.”
Trainers will lead workshops on effective letter-writing and other public policy advocacy. The Friends Committee on National Legislation, a Quaker organization, will lead a simulated face-to-face meeting with an elected official.
The convention runs from 8:30 until 3:30 p.m. A light breakfast and full lunch are included in the $25 registration fee; 15 for students.
Collegiate choir
The Furman University Singers will perform at 7 p.m. today at Olin T. Binkley Memorial Baptist Memorial Church, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill.
The singers from Furman University in Greenville, S.C. are one of the country’s premier collegiate choirs. Their repertoire includes music of Felix Mendelssohn, S.S. Wesley, James Macmillan and Stephen Paulus.
Also happening at Binkley is a Children’s Choir Workshop on Friday and Saturday, March 10-11, for children from 4 years old to fifth grade who love to sing and want to learn about music and the voice.
The weekend includes a pizza dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday for children and parents, followed by singing, musical games and crafts.
From 9:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, children will learn two new pieces of music, make more crafts, enjoy a musical instrument petting zoo, have an introduction to handbells and eat lunch.
On Sunday, the children are invited to sing in the 11 a.m. worship service.
For more information call Daniel Cherrix at 919-641-3770.
Purim celebration
Kehillah Synagogue, 1200 Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill, will celebrate Purim at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, with Magillah reading, a costume parade, Scotch tasting and hamantaschen, cookies made for the occasion.
Purim is a lesser Jewish festival that commemorates the defeat of Haman’s plot to massacre the Jews, as recorded in the book of Esther.
Revelers are asked to bring along a box of macaroni & cheese to use as a grogger (noisemaker). After the noisemakers are used to blot out the name of the evil Haman in the Purim story, the food will be donated to the IFC. The synagogue will also collect money to support IFC and the new IFC Community House.
Durham Pilgrimage
The Durham Pilgrimage of Pain and Hope will be held at 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, March 10-12.
This is an opportunity to connect God’s story, Durham’s story and one’s own story by visiting important places in the city and hearing from those whose leadership has been significant.
The event is sponsored by DurhamCares and the Duke Divinity School Center for Reconciliation. Contact Reynolds Chapman at 919-641-3770 for more information.
Handbell festival
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1320 Umstead Road, Durham, will hold a Handbell Festival at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 12.
Festival choirs include First Baptist, Mt. Sylvan United Methodist, Bethany United Methodist, Temple Baptist and Aldersgate, all of Durham; and St. Thomas More Catholic of Chapel Hill.
The festival will feature sacred pieces for the Lenten season. Guest conductor Kathleen Wissinger has composed more than 80 handbell arrangements and original pieces.
‘A Force for Good’
Unity Center of Peace, 8800 Seawell School Road, Chapel Hill, is offering a study of “A Force for Good,” which presents the Dalai Lama’s vision for creating world peace through individual kindness and compassion. Co-author is Daniel Goleman.
The group will meet weekly from 7 to 9 p.m. over four Thursdays, starting March 9.
Copies available at Flyleaf Books. Mention Unity Center and get a 20 percent discount.
Contact Flo Johnston at fjohnston314@gmail.com or phone 910-361-4135.
