GoTriangle, Orange County plan light-rail reports, vote for April

Updated bus and light-rail investment plans should be available for Durham and Orange counties to review and approve before the Federal Transit Administration’s April 30 deadline, GoTriangle officials said Tuesday.
The boards of commissioners in each county also will vote in late April on updated agreements for implementing their respective plans and for sharing the local costs of a $2.5 billion Durham-Orange Light-Rail Transit system. The 17.7-mile light-rail line would run from UNC Hospitals to N.C. Central University.
GoTriangle officials and an independent consultant that Orange County hired to review the financial plan will make separate reports to the Orange County Board of Commissioners at an April 18 public hearing. The commissioners agreed Tuesday to compile a list of questions they want GoTriangle and staff to answer.
GoTriangle officials are expected to talk with Durham County’s commissioners about the revised schedule Friday, March 11.
The FTA told GoTriangle in a recent email that the counties must be committed to paying at least 30 percent of the project’s local cost, or $371.1 million, before the project can be approved for engineering work. GoTriangle’s Board of Trustees could approve a $70 million engineering contract once the FTA signs off.
The project will stall if the counties miss the April 30 deadline, and any money spent between that date and the project’s re-entry into the federal funding pipeline will not be reimbursed. There are no guarantees that the project, if resubmitted next year, would be considered for a federal grant.
Durham and Orange counties are counting on the federal grant to pay at least 50 percent of the light-rail project’s cost. The state has capped its share at 10 percent, leaving 40 percent for the counties to pay.
The current cost-sharing formula requires Durham County to pay 77 percent of the local light-rail cost – roughly $762 million – and Orange County to pick up the nearly $228 million.
GoTriangle General Manager Jeff Mann has said the current plans commit a combined $455.7 million from the half-cent transit sales tax, vehicle registration fees and a car rental tax.
The decision to consider the revised bus and rail investment plans in April comes about three weeks after the boards were asked to delay their vote until June. FTA officials rejected letters of support for the project that GoTriangle proposed submitting last week as an alternative to the approved financial and project plans.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
