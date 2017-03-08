Chapel Hill police arrest armed PNC bank robbery suspect

Police arrested a man Wednesday suspected of robbing a downtown bank Tuesday evening on East Rosemary Street.
Christopher Todd Atwater, 47, of Chapel Hill, was charged with one felony count of robbery with a dangerous weapon, police said in a news release. He is being held in the Orange County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond.
Chapel Hill police responded to an armed robbery call at the PNC Bank at 4:47 p.m. Tuesday. Witnesses told police the suspect entered the bank, displayed a weapon and demanded money. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash, police reported.
State Department of Corrections records show Atwater is wanted for skipping out on his probation officer. Atwater was released from prison in September after serving more than six years for larceny, state records show.
