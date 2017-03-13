Chapel Hill’s Homestead pool under repair, expected to open soon

A contractor is repairing the Homestead Aquatic Center pool after a seven-week search for the source of a leak.
Jim Orr, the town’s Parks and Recreation director, reported Friday that the pool deck will be reconstructed once the contractor fixes a pipe. The pool could be refilled later this week, and if the water level doesn’t fall, prepared for public use, he said in an email.
The town will send out a news release when the pool reopens, he said.
Town staff noticed the pool leak when water usage spiked, forcing them to close the aquatic center in mid-January. Multiple companies looked for the leak, and although they patched one area, did not find the primary culprit. The work, not including the lost water, has cost roughly $20,000, Orr said.
Town staff used the break to complete annual maintenance to the pools and building, Orr said. However, the closure left many local swimmers frustrated.
Orr noted that while the leak was found only in the lap pool, the entire building was closed because of the repair work’s proximity to the program pool and liability concerns. The work involved removing sections of the concrete deck adjacent to the program pool, he said.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
