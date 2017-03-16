UNC professor charged with possessing child pornography

A UNC archaeology professor was arrested last month on felony child pornography possession charges, according to Orange County Sheriff’s officials and court records.
Gilbert Kenneth Sams, 73, of Carrboro was charged by UNC Public Safety on Feb. 28 with 10 counts second-degree exploitation of a minor, court records show.
Efforts to reach UNC Public Safety for additional details were not successful Thursday afternoon. Sams declined to comment when reached at home.
“My attorney says I cannot say anything,” he said.
State law describes second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor as creating, duplicating, distributing, showing or soliciting material that shows a minor engaging in sexual activity.
Sams, a classics professor in UNC’s archaeology program and chairman of the classics department from 1986 to 1996, was released from the Orange County Jail in early March.
He is scheduled to appear in court April 28.
