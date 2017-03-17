Trump budget could derail Durham-Orange light-rail plan

A federal budget proposal released Thursday has the potential to leave Durham and Orange counties holding the bag for light rail if approved.
President Donald Trump’s 2018 budget plan would only fund New Starts projects with existing grant agreements from the Federal Transit Administration.
GoTriangle plans to seek funding from the New Starts program in 2018 to pay for half of the $2.5 billion Durham-Orange Light-Rail Transit project. The current schedule anticipates a funding agreement for the project in 2020, GoTriangle spokesman Mike Charbonneau said in an email.
The current plan is to pay the other half using local and state money, with Durham and Orange counties picking up at least 90 percent, or $990 million.
The counties’ attorneys met Friday to discuss a revised cost-sharing agreement under which Durham could pay more of the local cost. The current cost-sharing agreement leaves Orange County with 23 percent of the local bill – roughly $227 million – and Durham County paying 77 percent.
However, the counties would have to pay at least 90 percent of the project’s total cost, or $2.25 billion, under the president’s proposed budget. The General Assembly has capped state funding at up to 10 percent of total project costs.
Without federal money, the light-rail project could not move forward, Charbonneau said.
“GoTriangle is confident that federal budget negotiations will recognize the many values of transit investment, including access to jobs and education, and that essential funding for transit projects will continue,” he said. “We will monitor the budget process and work closely with our partners, including the North Carolina delegation in Washington, D.C., to advocate for continued federal funding for transit projects.”
The proposed change is meant to streamline federal Department of Transportation spending and activities, the budget states. It emphasizes significant national and regional infrastructure projects, while reducing or eliminating projects “that are better delivered by states, localities, or the private sector.”
The $16.2 billion budget would represent a 13 percent cut in the department’s 2017 budget.
GoTriangle officials plan to meet with the Durham and Orange boards of commissioners in April to get their approval for revised plan agreements and financial plans. The regional transit agency must submit those documents by April 30 to enter the New Starts engineering phase.
The engineering work must be completed before the FTA will approve the project for full funding.
