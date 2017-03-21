Chapel Hill church to hold recitals to honor retiring organist, choir master

A series of organ recitals is planned to honor Dr. Wylie S. (Van) Quinn, organist and choirmaster at Chapel of the Cross since 1970. He will retire in June.
His ministry to hundreds of adult and young people in five choirs, to many organ students and to the congregation has been significant. His influence on the parish’s liturgy and music as well as the larger music community in Chapel Hill will be lasting.
“There is a great nurturing, sustaining, spiritual force in music that has stood the test of time,” Quinn says on the church website. “It deepens us and opens us up to the realities of God.”
The first recital on Saturday, March 25, will feature organist Jacob Reed, a senior at Yale University where he has a double major in music and mathematics. He began his study of organ with Quinn.
On Friday, April 7, the organist is Dr. David Arcus, now organist at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Hillsborough who was at Duke University for nearly 30 years where he served in various capacities in the department of music, Divinity School and Duke Chapel.
He has degrees from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music and the School of Music at Yale University where he earned his doctor of musical arts degree.
On Friday, April 21, Dr. Susan Moeser of UNC is the organist. She is now university organist and instructor of organ. She has had faculty appointments teaching organ, music theory and music history at the universities of Nebraska, South Carolina, Montana and Pennsylvania State University. She received the doctor of musical arts degree in organ performance from the University of Kansas.
All three recitals will be at 7:30 p.m. on the Kleuker organ in the church, 304 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. A reception in the Great Hall will follow each concert. Admission is free and all are welcome.
Female Passover seder
The Levin Jewish Community Center, 1937 W. Cornwallis Road, Durham, will host a Passover seder for women and girls 6 and older on Monday, April 3, led by Hollis Gauss, a Jewish educator.
The seder from 6 to 8 p.m. will include a traditional Passover dinner and will explore the Haggadah with an emphasis on the role of women.
The event is cosponsored by Chapel Hill-Durham Hadassah, the Jewish Federation of Chapel Hill-Durham and the Lerner Jewish Community Day School.
The Faith Connections on Mental Illness seventh annual conference will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 940 Carmichael St., Chapel Hill.
“Transforming Lives: Overcoming Stigma in Mental Illness” will focus on stereotypes, bias, stigma and silence faced by those dealing with mental illness.
Breakfast and lunch will be included.
Faith Connections on Mental Illness is a nonprofit organization working with all faith communities to welcome, include, support, educate and advocate for individuals and families who are living with mental illness.
Nazi resistance novel
A local author, Mary Dingee Fillmore, spent 13 years working on an acclaimed historical novel, “An Address in Amsterdam,” about a young Jewish woman who risks her life in the underground in the Dutch resistance to the Nazis.
Mary will speak about how the Dutch faced their dilemmas and discuss how people of faith and others can inspire us now. She will be at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 210 St. Mary’s Road, Hillsborough, at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, and at Beth El Synagogue, 1004 Watts St., Durham, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 26.
Critics and scholars have praised Mary’s book for its research and for its rich and evocative portrait of Amsterdam, but more for its gripping story.
The author spent 30 months in Amsterdam, tracking down significant events and places, many of which were unmarked, such as the Anne Frank family home before they went into hiding.
Internet etiquette
Antioch Baptist Church, west of Chapel Hill at 1707 N.C. 54 White Cross Road, will host a discussion on Internet etiquette, cyber safety and cyber-bullying at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4.
Titled “Proud of What you Post: A Program for the Whole Family,” this event aims to foster an inter-generational conversation about pre-teen life in the digital age. The event for those age 10 and up is free and open to all.
Dementia conference
The Health Ministry of White Rock Baptist Church, 3400 Fayetteville St. in Durham, will sponsor a conference on “Alzheimer’s and other Dementia” from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, in the fellowship hall at the church.
Dr. Goldie Byrd, director of the Center for Outreach in Alzheimer Aging & Community Health, will be the keynote speaker. Dr. Edward Shaw, co-author of “Keeping Love alive as Memories Fade: the 5 Love Languages and the Journey” will make a presentation. Also, Attorney David Morris will address financial issues involved in caring for someone with dementia.
Nonprofits that serve the aging population will make a presentation.
Admission is free, but you need to register by calling 919-688-8136.
‘Inside Out’
Unity Center of Peace, 8800 Seawell School Road, Chapel Hill, is having a special screening of the Disney aninmated film “Inside Out,” at 5 p.m. Saturday March 25, as part of its monthly film series in which viewers will see a documentary or a feature film that provides insights into opportunities for spiritual growth.
The screening is free (donations appreciated), and pizza will be provided. Expect freewheeling a discussion of kindness and compassion based on the characters and stories.
Contact Flo Johnston at fjohnston314@gmail.com or call 910-361-4135.
