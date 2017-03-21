Chapel Hill council agrees to Estes Drive retirement center

A 152-unit retirement center was approved Monday for North Estes Drive after over two years of changes and a last-minute affordable housing negotiation.
The Town Council approved rezoning the 6.44-acre site north of the Estes and Somerset Drive intersection for more dense construction. The 133,600-square-foot independent living center will be three stories along Estes Drive, rising to four stories in the rear, and have 99 parking spaces.
The Chapel Hill Retirement Center is the first project approved for the town’s Central West district, a smaller focus area that lies to the east of the Martin Luther King Jr. and Estes Drive intersection.
Developer Hawthorne Retirement Group has agreed to pay the town $100,000 instead of providing affordable units as part of the project. The developer also will build sidewalks and a greenway link to Phillips Middle School, and pay $107,237 toward planned road, bike and pedestrian improvements to the north side of Estes Drive.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
