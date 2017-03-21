Lawmaker’s bill targets Orange County school construction fee

A bill filed Monday in the N.C. House targets Orange County’s authority to levy impact fees on new homes and apartments, which helps pay for schools construction.
State Rep. Sarah Stevens, a Republican representing Surry and Wilkes counties, is the sponsor of House Bill 406. Stevens also filed a bill Monday – House Bill 405 – that would require homebuilders to reimburse impact fees that homeowners paid when purchasing their home, if the city or county that imposed the fees lacked that authority.
State Rep. Graig Meyer, an Orange County Democrat, posted on Twitter that the bill was filed without giving Orange County legislators any notice.
The legislature gave Orange County the authority in 1987 to charge an impact fee for each new residential unit and to use the money for school construction. Chatham County also has legislative authority to charge school impact fees.
Orange County Manager Bonnie Hammersley said the fee brings in an average of $2 million a year to help pay the debt on school construction and renovation projects. The county has about $16 million in school-related debt, of which about $11 million can be paid using impact fee revenue, Hammersley said.
The impact fee revenue represents the equivalent of about 2 cents on the local tax rate, she noted.
The county changed its formula this year for how impact fees are assessed on new construction, taking into account the type and size of home, the number of bedrooms, and whether the home or apartment is built for senior adults.
The county also charges different impact fees based on whether the new construction is in the Orange County Schools district or the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools district.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
Comments