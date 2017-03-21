Lawmaker’s bill targets Orange County school construction fee

2:09 Dramatic video from massive downtown Raleigh fire Pause

0:40 Hooks approved for Dept. of Public Safety Secretary position

2:02 NC to focus on battling opioid addiction

3:36 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

2:56 Supporters and opponents hold HB2 rallies in Raleigh

1:38 FBI Director Comey confirms there is no information supporting Trump's wiretapping tweets

2:17 Raleigh Fire Chief: 'This was a very good outcome'

1:31 Hicks, charged with murdering three Muslim students, makes court appearance

0:24 Gamecocks coach Frank Martin conducts hugfest