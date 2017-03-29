Passover seder recalls ancient Israelites’ exodus from Egypt – Flo Johnston

Kehillah Synagogue, 1200 Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill, is inviting members of the Jewish community to its annual Passover seder at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 11.
At a seder, participants retell and examine the Exodus of the ancient Israelites from slavery in Egypt. Rabbi Jennifer Feldman, who will will lead the event, describes Passover as “an opportunity for all Jews to come together to tell a shared story of moving from slavery to freedom and to understand the universal meaning of this message of redemption.”
At this seder, the retelling of the story occurs through words, songs and recounting of the plagues, along with other activities that keep children interested and engaged.
The Haggadah, the seder text, has been designed to be fully accessible to Hebrew and non-Hebrew speakers alike.
About 100 people attended last year’s community Seder and more are expected this year. Not surprising, since the Passover Seder is the most highly attended Jewish ritual, according to the rabbi.
“In some deep, almost essential way, attending a Seder offers an opportunity for Jews to personally be part of the Jewish story and to bring their own voices to the telling of the story,” Feldman said.
The cost is $64 for adults and $32 for children under 10 until the April 3 deadline. Call 919-942-8914 for tickets.
New Testament sermon
The Rev. Dr. Brian K. Blount, president and professor of New Testament at Union Presbyterian Seminary in Richmond, Va., will preach at the 11 a.m. worship service on Sunday, April 2, at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Durham.
His sermon is titled “Why Not?” and based on Revelation 22:1-8. He will also lead the 9:45 a.m. Faith and Community Class on the New Testament Book of Revelation.
In 2007, he was called to Union Presbyterian Seminary that has a satellite campus in Charlotte.
Blount has degrees from William and Mary, Princeton Seminary and Emory University and taught at Princeton. His primary work has been in the Gospel of Mark, the Book of Revelation and in the area of cultural studies.
The public is invited. First Presbyterian, is located at 305 E. Main St., and is fully accessible.
Big Wesley Auction
Wesley Campus Ministry at UNC will hold its annual auction and fundraiser, Big Wesley Auction, from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Christ United Methodist Church in Chapel Hilll’s Southern Village.
Last year’s auction raised more than $25,000 for Wesley’s missions and ministries and sent 28 students on mission trips to Appalachia Service Projects in West Virginia and Costa Rica Mission Projects, to repair homes and build churches.
This year’s auction will be an evening event with a rustic theme, Southern food, a variety of silent and live auction items and entertainment.
Featured auction items include:
▪ A UNC men’s basketball locker room tour by Coach C.B. McGrath.
▪ A UNC men’s basketball autographed by the 2016-17 team.
▪ Four Blue Zone tickets for the UNC vs. Cal football game Sept. 2.
▪ A week’s stay at Villala Estancia Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Sept. 30-Oct. 7.
▪ Four grandstand tickets for the NASCAR Xfinity Drive for the Cure 300 Oct. 6.
▪ Gift cards from favorite Chapel Hill retailers and restaurants.
Tickets are $35 for adults and $5 for students and children, at 919-942-2152 or at the door on the day of the event.
Northside homes
Once a month, more than 20 local faith groups celebrate their common values of serving the community and building strength for families who need affordable housing. Together this group raised $200,000 to build homes for three families in the Northside neighborhood on Whitaker Street in Chapel Hill.
Last Sunday, Habitat for Humanity of Orange County dedicated two of the three new homes, and “Building on Faith Partners” kicked off for the third.
Introducing Luther
Five hundred years ago, in 1517, Martin Luther posted his 95 Theses and started a reformation movement that revolutionized 16th century Europe.
His far-reaching reforms of theological understanding and church practices radically modified both church and society in Europe and beyond.
The Noon Book Group at United Church of Chapel Hill is reading “Luther for Armchair Theologians” as Steven Paulson discusses Luther’s thought and provides an introduction to the ideas that catapulted him to fame.
The book group at the church, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. meets at noon Mondays with the Rev. Richard Edens in the church library. Bring a lunch and join the conversation.
Contact Flo Johnston at fjohnston314@gmail.com or call 910-361-4135.
