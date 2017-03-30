Chapel Hill mayor responds to state compromise on HB2 repeal

Mayor Pam Hemminger released a statement Thursday night in response to the legislature’s repeal of HB2 via a compromise bill worked out between Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican leaders.
HB2 was enacted last year in response to a Charlotte ordinance that, among other things, allowed transgender people to use the restroom of the gender with which they identify.
The replacement law – HB142 – prevents Charlotte from passing another, similar ordinance and restricts any future regulation of multiple occupancy restrooms, showers, or changing facilities to the General Assembly. The law also blocks local government from enacting rules for public places or private employment practices before Dec. 1, 2020.
Hemminger, who has advocated for a full repeal of HB2, expressed appreciation for Cooper’s leadership and efforts to end discrimination in North Carolina. However, she also had this to say:
“As is often the case when compromise is required to move us all forward, I feel that this bill does not go far enough to address discrimination and have heard from many in our community who feel the same. To those who are feeling discouraged about the bill that was passed today, I wish to extend reassurance that Chapel Hill remains firm in our commitment to being a welcoming and inclusive community.”
The town “will continue to advocate for nondiscrimination and equality for all,” she said.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
Comments