12,000 people rush Franklin Street in Chapel Hill after UNC win over Oregon

A crowd of about 12,000 people rushed Franklin Street Saturday night, according to the town.
Moments after the last few seconds ticked off the clock in North Carolina’s 77-76 win over Oregon in the Final Four in Phoenix, UNC fans in the bars in Chapel Hill emptied into the street, and met with a roar at Franklin and Columbia.
The streets were closed to vehicle traffic for the revelry and were cleaned and reopened at about 12:42 a.m. Sunday.
Two injuries were reported during the celebration, though no other details were immediately available.
Town staff extinguished and cleaned a few bonfires on Franklin, though the town had warned people that they were illegal before the game ended.
With Monday’s game against Gonzaga approaching, the town decided to warn people about bonfires again.
“We would like to stress that bonfires on Franklin Street are prohibited. Town officials will limit combustible materials from entering the downtown area on Monday night. Illegal bonfires are extremely dangerous, and one false step could result in serious injuries,” the town said in a news release.
For information about Chapel Hill regulations about burning, go to townofchapelhill.org/town-hall/departments-services/fire-department/fire-marshal/fire-pits.
