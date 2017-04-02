12,000 people rush Franklin Street in Chapel Hill after UNC win over Oregon

0:51 Berger calls HB2 replacement a compromise that's good for the state Pause

0:40 Marcia Morey: From district judge to legislator

2:22 UNC's Roy Williams on HB2 replacement

1:56 HB2 deal announced in late-night press conference

2:35 McKissick explains his no vote on HB2 replacement bill

13:59 Opponents of HB2: 'This will not repeal HB2'

7:43 Gov. Cooper says HB2 replacement bill is a compromise

10:47 NCAA to consider NC's HB2 replacement

5:07 Lady Gaga sings Bad Romance