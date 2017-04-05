N.C. Council of Churches honors Rep. David Price and wife Lisa

Congressman David Price and his wife Lisa Price have been chosen by the N.C. Council of Churches to receive one of the council’s highest honors, the Faith Active in Public Life Award.
In 1993, Lisa Price helped found North Carolinians Against Gun Violence and served for 17 years as its executive director, leading one of the only Southern gun-violence-prevention organizations active statewide and nationally. Before her tenure there, she had worked at the Inter-Faith Council and as assistant to two Chapel Hill mayors.
U.S. Rep. Price has represented the Fourth District since 1987 after serving as a professor at Duke University. He has worked for peace in the Middle East and has been a strong supporter of strong public schools, accessible health care, improved transportation options, and affordable housing.
This is the first time the Faith Active in Public Life Award has gone to a married couple.
“Individually, the Prices have made enormous contributions to the state,” said Jennifer Copeland, executive director of the Council of Churches. “Through their words and works, they have shown commitment to justice and compassion that should serve as a model to us all.”
Palm Sunday Masses
St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 940 Carmichael St., Chapel Hill, will celebrate five Masses for Palm Sunday.
The Vigil Mass will be celebrated at5:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 8 and four Masses will be held Sunday, April 9: at 7 p.m. (bilingual), 9:15 a,m., 11:15 and 1:30 p.m. in Spanish. Palms will be distributed and blessed at each Mass.
Special seder
The Passover seder for older adults at the Levin Jewish Community Center, 1937 Cornwallis Road, Durham, hosted by Jewish Family Services will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, April 5.
This may be the only seder for some Jewish older adults, because they could be living in a facility that doesn’t offer seders, or they may have no means of transportation or no nearby family with whom to celebrate the holiday.
This event is open to the community, both Jewish and non-Jewish, for anyone interested in learning more about Passover. Rabbi Daniel Greyber of Beth El Synagogue will lead the Seder. Jenny Schwartz, director of Jewish Family Services, will attend.
Gospel jazz concert
Jazz and gospel will intersect when the music ministry at St. Paul AME Church holds its bi-annual “In the Spirit” jazz concert, silent auction and reception at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 940 Carmichael St., Chapel Hill, to benefit the St. Paul Village project.
Guest artists will be the N.C. A&T State University Jazz Ensemble, Christian Foushee Green, Knolan Johnson and Jasme’ Kelly.
A special part of the concert honors deceased music ministry participants from the church. This year’s honorees are Leon Peace, William Perry and Ruthena Sanford.
Tickets are $35 for adults, $20 for students and $10 for children.
Womanhood month
First Calvary Baptist Church, 1311 Morehead Ave., Durham, will begin the celebration of Womanhood Month with “She’s Got Issues,” a drama presentation featuring Morgan Avery McCoy at 7 p.m. Friday, April 7.
Other events, all free and open to the public, will include Maundy Thursday services on April 13 with Pastor Fredrick Davis. Holy Communion will be served.
Also, Spring Festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15; and Hour of Power from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, April 21,with featured speaker Minister Paula McGee, assistant professor of African American Church Studies at Memphis Theological Seminary. She is an ordained Missionary Baptist preacher.
Also, Pastor Fredrick A. Davis will be guest speaker for Womanhood Sunday at 7:45 and 10:45 a.m. on April 23.
Minister and actress in the movie “War Room” Priscilla Shirer will lead the final event from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.
‘America divided’
The Episcopal Youth Committee at Chapel of the Cross, 104 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, has invited the community to a free screening of “Democracy for Sale,” part of the “America Divided” series at 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, in the church’s Great Hall.
Released in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, “America Divided” is an EPIX original docu-series produced by Norman Lear, Shonda Rhimes amd Common.
It focuses on inequality in education, housing, health care, labor, criminal justice and the political system, all woven into an eight-story, five-part series.
“Democracy for Sale” highlights the effects of political spending in North Carolina.
Zack Galifianakis, the comic star of “The Hangover” movies, travels back to his home state to investigate how it has become a bellwether for how the money of a few has come to dominate its democracy.
He investigates allegations that the current state government was put in power by moneyed interests and has thus carried out a program that only benefits its backers with cuts to education, health-care spending and environmental protection, lowering of taxes for the wealthy and corporations and the passage of laws designed to roll back access to the ballot.
