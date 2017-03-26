Answering the call of capoeira

10:47 NCAA to consider NC's HB2 replacement Pause

0:40 Marcia Morey: From district judge to legislator

0:51 Berger calls HB2 replacement a compromise that's good for the state

2:22 UNC's Roy Williams on HB2 replacement

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

1:18 Coach K on impact of HB2 in moving NCAA games out of NC

1:37 NC House Speaker Moore on HB2: 'We have not folded'

1:56 HB2 deal announced in late-night press conference

1:04 UNC's Roy Williams on HB2 pushing NCAA games out of NC