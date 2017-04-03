Chapel Hill News

‘Don’t jinx us’: Chapel Hill street signs will stay put after fans plead with police to help UNC win

By Abbie Bennett

CHAPEL HILL

Normally when the North Carolina Tar Heels advance this far in the NCAA Tournament, their hometown takes certain precautions ahead of potential celebrations.

Those precautions include street closings, heavy police presence, partnering with other law enforcement agencies and taking down street signs around Franklin Street to prevent them from being stolen or damaged.

But fans said the Tar Heels have lost every year the signs have been removed. So this year will be different.

Twitter users asked Chapel Hill police not to remove the signs, going so far as to plead “Don’t jinx us” in the hope that a superstition might help the Heels go all the way.

“We are superstitious, too,” the Chapel Hill Police Department replied on Twitter. “The signs stay up!”

UNC will face off against Gonzaga in the final of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament at 9:20 p.m. on CBS.

