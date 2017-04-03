Is UNC the favorite to win the NCAA championship? Or are the odds against the Tar Heels?

Who will win the NCAA championship game tonight – North Carolina or Gonzaga?
It depends on who you ask.
The Vegas odds favor the No. 1 seed from the east coast with 10/13. Gonzaga comes in with 11/10 odds.
ESPN’s Basketball Power Index gives the edge to the west coast team with a 58.8 percent chance of winning. UNC comes in at 41.2 percent.
Tonight is the night.— ESPNU (@ESPNU) April 3, 2017
According to @ESPN's BPI, Gonzaga has the edge.
Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/12xooygBqD
FiveThirtyEight has Gonzaga as the favorite, too, with a 62 percent chance of defeating the Tar Heels. But FiveThirtyEight has been wrong before.
FiveThirtyEight gave Donald Trump a 1-in-3 chance of winning the November presidential election and predicted that "La La Land” would win Best Picture at the 2017 Oscars. Donald Trump won the presidential election and Moonlight won Best Picture.
