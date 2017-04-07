What you’re saying ... about asthma, Israel and the Confederate flag

Asthma Awareness
May is Asthma Awareness Month. This week, May 1-5, was Air Quality Awareness Week and the theme was “Be Air Aware.”
Rising greenhouse gas concentrations contribute to climate change, which influences the air quality such as the levels and locations of outdoor air pollutants, ground ozone and fine particulate matters. The most vulnerable populations are childrens, teens, the elderly, those who are active outdoors, as well as those who suffer from health or lung problems. The more we know about the quality of our air, the more we can do to protect our health.
I’m very interested in environmental science and have participated the UNC Climate Leadership and Energy Awareness Program since 2015. I’m also an Alliance for Climate Education Action Fellow and am going to present a “SHED” talk at Abundance NC’s upcoming Climate Carnival in Pittsboro on May 13.
This spring I’m leading my school to participate in the EPA’s Air Quality Flag program. We are raising a flag every day to alert the students to the air quality. The color of the flag matches the EPA’s Air Quality Index (AQI). We also posted the AQI (widget) on East Chapel Hill High School website. It has a picture of the flag that we fly, and updates automatically. People who see the flags will know what actions to take to protect their health.
Green signals good air quality, yellow is moderate, orange means unhealthy for vulnerable groups (like children and people with asthma), and red signals unhealthy air for everyone. A purple flag means the air quality is extremely unhealthy.
The AQI provides information about the health effects of common air pollutants and how to avoid those effects. It alerts people to that particular day’s air quality, so they know when to adjust physical activities to help reduce exposure to air pollution, while still keeping active. It will be very useful to everyone.
Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is the key to solving the problem of global climate change. They are emitted into the atmosphere when people burn coal, oil, and natural gas. Everyone could be part of the solution!
I’m challenging everyone to do something each day to reduce our contribution to air pollution. No matter how big or small, we can all participate. We can bike, walk, carpool or ride the bus to school whenever possible, recycle; turn off lights and electronics when they are not in use; set the thermostat a little higher when the weather gets warm; take a shower instead of a bath to conserve water, and use both sides of paper, etc. To help the environment, let’s take action!
Emily Liu
The writer is a sophomore at East Chapel Hill High School
Caring comunity
As new members join us at the Cedars of Chapel Hill comments are often heard praising our employees and questioning how we maintain our low turnover rate.
One important answer is our Scholarship Program, which is a member-generated perk that furthers the education of our employees and their children.
So far in 2017 the program has had three annual fundraisers and earned approximately $14,800. The first event and the largest was a combined boutique sale, raffle, silent art auction, and bake sale. Most of the items and art were created by our members. The second was the sale of “caring cards” purchased by members in honor or memory of friends. The cards were mailed to their destinations by members of the scholarship committee. The third was a plant sale where a catalog of plants suitable to small spaces or balconies was offered to members and their orders are delivered to their doors.
Yet again the comments of our members galvanized the Scholarship Program into action. Overheard at the Cedars – “I thought it would fit, but” … “I brought four, but I only need three” ... “I wonder if anyone has a (blank). I gave mine away, and now I need it.” These comments were heard, and the “Second Time Around” tag sale is scheduled for May 19-20, with merchandize pouring in every day. It will be open to the public.
The proceeds of these fundraisers are used for three educational purposes. The first is the gift of cash awards to employees currently enrolled in an accredited college program. This year 23 students each received $500 distributed in February. The second purpose was a gift to 95 children of employees for school supplies. The third gift of $100 each assisted with the college application fees of four employees.
Mary Jo Pringle
Chapel Hill
Demographic destruction
Steve Feldman looks “forward to the day when Palestinian refugee families are allowed to return to their homes to live in peace alongside Jewish families.” (What you’re saying, CHN, April 14). As Yossi Klein Halevi wrote in the Los Angeles Times, “The right of return is a euphemism for the destruction of Israel through demographic assault.”
The “right of return” would allow millions of Palestinians to settle in Israel, not in a Palestinian state. What country in the world would accept its own demographic destruction? Even Mahmoud Abbas, President of the Palestinian Authority, stated, “I am not asking for a right of return.”
Feldman does not mention other “refugees” such as the 14 million displaced people when Pakistan and India were formed. Have any of the nearly 900,000 persecuted Jews who were expelled or fled from Arab countries in the 20th century been allowed to return?
Three years ago Feldman wrote that the Israel-Palestinian conflict appears “intractable.” When seen through the lens of a dignified two state solution, with peace and security, the conflict comes into focus as easily solvable. President Bill Clinton brokered extraordinary settlement terms including most of the West Bank with land swaps, all of Gaza, and a Palestinian capital in Jerusalem, but even this was not enough for the Palestinian leadership. President Clinton wrote, “The deal was so good I couldn’t believe anyone would be foolish enough to let it go.”
A number of Arab countries played major roles in preventing Palestine’s creation. In 1948 when the United Nations attempted to create Palestine, Egypt “occupied” Gaza and Jordan “occupied” the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Egypt and Jordan did not create a Palestinian state when they had the chance. Egypt and Jordan can now help facilitate peace by offering to enlarge the future state of Palestine by providing adjoining areas of land.
Peter Reitzes
Chapel Hill
Confederate conversation
Last week editor Mark Schultz asked on his Facebook page what people thought about the Orange County Schools’ Confederate flag debate. Here is what some readers said. (Send Mark a Friend request and see all the responses on his page.)
Megan Moulton: A look at the school’s dress code is in order. If this allowed, yet bare shoulders on a female student is not, then there are some bigger issues at play.
Michael Shavel: People get offended at all different levels. What’s important is we learn from our past rather then avoid it at the risk of offending someone.
Gabriele Pelli: A quick reading of the Bill of Rights might answer this question.
Ronnie Pope: There is nothing wrong with the shirt or flag. This crazy thing people are offended by is their perspective of what it means. To me the flag means country; to some it means hate. But how do you explain black kids who are country wearing this flag, because they don’t see it as hate but country. Stop seeing hate in everything.
Megan Culler: Prove to me that there are black kids wearing this flag. I grew up in the country and knew a lot of black country kids. None of them would ever have worn a Confederate flag, because they, and the people who do wear it, know it is a symbol of white supremacy.
Jennifer Martin Minnelli: I think people are forgetting that the flag does represent “state’s rights to secede” in the abstract. It represents state’s rights to oppress and enslave people, the descendants of whom are now in our public schools. It is a form of hate speech. It is a way of saying, “screw the outcome of the Civil War, I still want to have the right to discriminate and oppress others.” I agree – the flag is a traitor’s symbol and belongs in a museum, nowhere else and not in a public learning environment.
Judy Glasser: This is an easy one. The school board should not be involved. A school administrator should send this person to his/her school counselor for a discussion. The end.
Chris Weaver: I keep seeing hate used as an excuse to force other people to one’s will. Hate is an emotion – not a law – and is subjective. Therefore it should not be used as any basis to compel people to act against their own free will.
Mark Barroso: I’m a liberal who believes in free speech. He’s got a right to wear it and the school should teach what it represents. I use to think it meant southern heritage until i became more knowledgeable. This kid isn’t there yet and we should help him, not punish him
Feedback
