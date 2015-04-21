Sisters’ garden brings friends together

Bernice Wade, 100 years old, dances to a mariachi band with Pat Ostuni on her front porch as twin sister Barbara Stiles looks on. Wade was getting rehab at Carol Woods, where Ostuni works, after a fall last year. “She was looking kind of sad about it,” he recalls, and he told her he would take her dancing when she got better. Months later when Wade invited Ostuni to the birthday party, “She said,’I’m going to give you the first dance,’” he said moments after this photo was taken. “And that’s what that was.” Mark Schultz mschultz@newsobserver.com