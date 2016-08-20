GoTriangle adds Carrboro-Durham bus service

Carrboro residents now have weekday transit service to and from Durham.
“We’re pleased to offer this service that meets a need we’ve heard from Carrboro residents,” GoTriangle General Manager Jeff Mann said in a releaese. “By extending our former Chapel Hill to Durham route in the busy 15-501 corridor, we’ll give passengers an efficient one-seat ride from Carrboro to downtown Chapel Hill, Duke, the VA and downtown Durham.”
The fare is $2.25 one way. The route runs in weekday peak hours.
“The Town of Carrboro is excited to have GoTriangle expand this regional route into our walkable, bikable, transit friendly town,” Mayor Lydia Lavelle said in the release. The new service supports public transportation goals, including increased accessibility for all residents while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, she said.
Morning service from Carrboro to Durham begins at 5:45 a.m. and serves these stops:
▪ Jones Ferry Road at Collins Crossing
▪ East Main Street. at Weaver Street Realty
▪ East Franklin Street at the Carolina Coffee Shop
▪ Erwin Road at Duke
▪ Durham Station
Afternoon service from Durham to Carrboro begins at 3:30 p.m. and serves these stops:
▪ Durham Station
▪ Erwin Road at the VA Medical Center
▪ East Franklin Street at the Varsity Theatre
▪ East Main Street at Jade Palace
▪ Jones Ferry Road at Alabama Avenue
The full schedule can be found at http://nando.com/3-1. The first full year of service will cost an estimated $650,000 and will be paid with funds from the voter approved local sales tax and vehicle registration revenues for bus improvements and the Durham-Orange Light Rail Transit Project.
