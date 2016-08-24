Old Time Learning Jam is an open door for musicians

Community leader and retired NCCU professor Ted Parrish talks about his plans for reviving the Pine Knolls Community Center in Chapel Hill. In this clip Parrish, with friend Kenneth Mustafa off camera, says he has the track record to make it happen after years of dormancy.
Eugene "Gene" Drogos, 91, and Evelyn Louise Drogos (Louise), 94, of Chapel Hill will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary this month (July 2016). In these clips they talk about falling in love and how they knew they had met the right person.
State Rep. Graig Meyer, a Chapel Hill Democrat, talks about immigrant fears. Meyer, Lavelle and Carrboro Aldermen Damon Seils signed up for Faith IDs Saturday, June 24, 2016, in Chapel Hill to show solidarity with Latino immigrants.