Sports Notebook: board to decide on Mountain-to-Sea Trail

Board to decide on Mountain To Sea Trail
The Orange Water and Sewer Authority is planning to vote this week on whether or not to allow a section of North Carolina’s Mountain-To-Sea Trail to be built along Cane Creek Reservoir in southwestern Orange County. The OWASA meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Chapel Hill Town Hall.
The MST is not without controversy. Hikers and other outdoors enthusiasts are strong advocates for the statewide trail, while some landowners in the rural areas where the trail cuts through stand opposed.
For more information about the trail, see www.ncmst.org/. Those who cannot attend the meeting but wish to voice opposition or support, may email the OWASA board at board_and_leadership@owasa.org.
Prep sports
High school football enters Week 2 of its season this Friday with all local teams in action. (See below on this page.)
High school golf teams get their fall season under way Wednesday at 2 p.m. when they gather at Wildwood Golf Club in Raleigh for a Carolina Central Conference match. Tee off is at 2 p.m.
In soccer, one of the season’s best rivalry games will be played Wednesday evening, when East Chapel Hill plays at Carrboro at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Chapel Hill hosts one of its original rivals from its first year of competition, playing Ravenscroft at 6:30 p.m.
Run This Way
The Run This Way Twilight 5K starts at 7 p.m. Saturday on the campus of New Hope Church in Durham. A pre-race festival starts at 5:30, and runners will receive glow gear.
All proceeds from the 5K will benefit Street Hope, a ministry of the New Hope Church that works to help victims of poverty in Kenya. For more information see newhopechurch.org/5k-run/.
Piedmont Bass Classics
Pittsboro angler Vinston Nettles and Jimmie Spencer of Asheboro teamed up last weekend to catch-and-release four bass with a total weight of 7.15 pounds to earn second place in the Cashion Fishing Rods Bass Fishing tournament at Kerr Lake.
The Greensboro team of Bryan Welch and Mark Inman was the lone pair to get their limit and won first place with five bass totaling 14.94 pounds.
The Piedmont Bass Classic’s next event will be the Cashion Fishing Rods Bass Fishing Trail’s fifth tournament on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Jordan Lake.
Friday night football
Sunday editions of The Chapel Hill News are printed too early for Friday night football. See www.newsobserver.com for results and coverage.
Comments