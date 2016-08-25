Orange County submits 4 early-voting plans to state

The Orange County Board of Elections submitted four possible early voting plans this week for the state Board of Elections to consider.
The board cast a split-vote Aug. 16 in favor of a compromise plan that would allow early voting this fall for a total of 569.5 hours over 15 days. The plan was an increase of 41.5 hours over the 2012 election and established five polling sites. It did not include Sunday voting.
Republican board member Bob Randall, who rejected the compromise, submitted his own plan for consideration that would allow 530 hours of early voting. The state board decides which plan the county will follow in the case of a split vote and alternate plan.
The local board’s other members – Chairwoman Kathy Knight, a Republican, and Jamie Cox, a Democrat – responded this week with plans of their own. Knight’s plan seeks 545 hours of early voting, while Cox has submitted a plan with 739 hours and an additional polling site. The Democratic plan also includes extended hours on three Saturdays and two Sundays duing the early voting period.
The additional plans follow an Aug. 14 email from NCGOP Executive Director Dallas Woodhouse that urged Republicans statewide to fight for a limited number of early voting hours and sites. Randall has said he did not pay attention to the email; Knight has not responded to emailed questions.
Comments