Orange County middle-school football player dies

An Orange County middle-school student died Friday, four days after collapsing at a football team practice, according to the family’s GoFundMe page.
The eighth-grade student, Frederick Seymour was hospitalized shortly after practice, according to the GoFundMe page. He suffered a severe asthma attack, according to a 911 call.
“This morning Frederick Seymour passed away,” a Friday morning update on the page stated. “Thank you for all your prayers and donations, please continue to pray and donate, the family will still need financial help with medical bills, house bills and funeral cost. Thank you again”
Gravelly Hill canceled all extracurricular activities Friday, including the Grizzlies’ preseason football camp, said the school’s receptionist.
The school referred all other questions to Orange County Schools spokesman Seth Stephens.
Efforts to reach Stephens by email and phone Friday afternoon for information about school system policies on outdoor football practice were unsuccessful.
The family’s GoFundMe page had raised $2,170 toward a $10,000 goal as of late Friday afternoon.
Comments