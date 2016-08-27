UNC PlayMakers’ publicist killed in Chapel Hill crash

A woman killed in a head-on collision Thursday night on Raleigh Road near the university campus was Constance “Connie” Mahan, the longtime publicist for UNC’s PlayMakers Repertory Company, officials confirmed.
Mahan was driving west in the eastbound lane of Raleigh Road (N.C. 54) when her car collided head-on with another vehicle, police said. Officers responded at 9:39 p.m. to the accident near the intersection with Greenwood Road, a short distance from PlayMakers’ home in the UNC Center for Dramatic Art.
The other driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released, while Mahan, 62, of Carrboro, was taken to UNC Hospitals, where she was pronounced dead.
On its Facebook page, PlayMakers called Mahan, associate director of communications, “a cherished colleague and champion of theatre throughout North Carolina.”
“Connie Mahan, who was been a leader in marketing and communications at PlayMakers for nine years, lost her life in a tragic car accident on Thursday night in Chapel Hill,” the post continued. “We are all still in a state of absolute shock and disbelief to suffer the sudden loss of someone who brought such life and such energy to everything and everyone around her.”
“Please join us as everyone at PlayMakers sends their thoughts and prayers to Connie's family, friends and loved ones during this immensely difficult time.”
