Chapel Hill police await toxicology test results in fatal crash

Police are awaiting toxicology results before determining why a longtime publicist for UNC’s PlayMakers Repertory Company was involved in a fatal collision last week.
Chapel Hill police Lt. Josh Mecimore said the body of Constance “Connie” Mahan, 62, of Carrboro has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh. Mecimore said he wasn’t sure when test results might be available.
Mahan was killed in a head-on collision around 9:30 p.m. Aug. 25 on Raleigh Road near the university campus. Police reported Mahan was driving west in the eastbound lane of Raleigh Road when her car collided with another vehicle. She was pronounced dead at UNC Hospitals.
The other driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released.
The accident occurred a short distance from PlayMakers’ home in the UNC Center for Dramatic Art. On its Facebook page, PlayMakers called Mahan, associate director of communications, “a cherished colleague and champion of theatre throughout North Carolina.”
