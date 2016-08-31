Veteran emergency worker to lead Orange County department

A veteran emergency services worker was named the next director Wednesday of the county’s Emergency Services department.
Dinah Jeffries has worked in Orange County for 33 years, starting in 1983 as a 911 telecommunicator and serving most recently as interim director of the the Emergency Services department.
She was assigned to her current post in October 2015, when former director Jim Groves returned to Durham County, and also has served as incident commander of the county’s Emergency Operations Center during natural disasters and major events.
Jeffries will lead and manage four divisions as Emergency Services director, including 911 telecommunications, the fire marshal’s office, emergency medical services and emergency management. Her department collaborates with public safety agencies in the towns and county on coordinated planning and critical emergency response. She will report directly to County Manager Bonnie Hammersley.
“Dinah knows the public safety leaders in the area and the Orange County staff she will be leading,” Hammersley said. “There will be no need for transition time. She is already on the ground running.”
Jeffries has a bachelor’s degree in human resources from Elon University and numerous certifications and extensive specialized training, including emergency medical dispatch, criminal justice, emergency fire dispatcher and National Incident Management System. She also has FEMA and U.S. Department of Homeland Security training.
Comments