Moore returns for a win at Orange County Speedway

Hometown driver Craig Moore made a triumphant return last weekend to Orange County Speedway, scoring a popular victory in the 50-lap Late Model Stock Car feature.
Moore, the OCS track champion in 2013 and 2015, had missed several regular season races due to a recent illness. He started Saturday night’s LMSC event from the pole, led every lap and finished just ahead of 2016 points leader Terry Dease.
“Not bad for a 1999 chassis,” Moore stated in victory lane. “This is the car we used to win the 2013 track championship.”
Third place belonged to Grayson Massey from start to finish.
The fourth-place fight was a different matter, with Limited Sportsman winner Boo Boo Dalton hounding fourth-place starter Daniel Schadt, running just ahead of him much of the race. Dalton took that spot for good on lap 37, leaving Schadt in fifth place at the finish of the Late Model race.
Allison: NASCAR star and Alabama Gang standout Donnie Allison was in the house promoting his book “As I Recall” and was on hand to see a 35-lap event for the Allison Legacy Cars Series, featuring NASCAR-like-but-smaller cars.
Justin Taylor sat on the for the race and easily outgunned second-place finisher Eric Gerchak for the win. Jacob Borst held on for a third place finish, holding off a hard-charging Seth Henry, followed by Kayla Lyons in fifth.
Limited Sportsman: In the event that preceded the Late Models, Dalton started on the outside front alongside pole-sitter Daryl Carver. Dalton got in front of Carver after one lap and held that lead until a lap-18 competition caution. On the restart, Carver inched in front of Dalton briefly, but could not hold the lead; Dalton surged back by and took his sixth Limited Sportsman win, followed by Carver in second.
Meanwhile in the Limited Sportsman event, Corey Purnell and Tracey Chambers engaged in a fight for third. Chambers pushed her car past Purnell on the first lap. Contact between those two at the start/finish line on the lap 18 caused a restart. While Dalton and Carver battled for the lead, Chambers stayed in front of Purnell to earn third place.
Pure Stock: A 25-lapper saw a strong Danny Winstead jump from outside pole to first, past pole-winner Bobby Clayton, Jr. From there, Winstead was easily the class of the field, taking the win. Jarrett Milam started fifth but finished a strong second. Third place went to Bobby Clayton Jr. in a car that sounded down a cylinder. Fourth place wastaken by Quincy Adkins, with fifth going to Mikkie Milam.
Street Stock: Another 25-laps Street Stock action proved a better race than a four car field should provide, with Jared Gilles winning from the pole position. Austin Purnell started outside of Gillis, while the second row belonged to third-place starter Jeffrey Martin with Joe Lunsford outside of him.
Lunsford brought out the first caution, crashing out of the race on the eighth lap. On the restart Purnell squeezed by Gilles briefly, then Gilles inched by Purnell at the start/finish line, putting Purnell perilously close to the front stretch wall.
A caution with seven laps left to run, stemming from smoke from Purnell’s car, halted action as fire safety officials extinguished an engine compartment fire. The race resumed with Purnell and Martin going at it for second. Eventually Gilles held on for the win, leaving Purnell second and Martin third.
Super Mini Trucks: Brook Beckham bolted from the outside pole position past top starter Scott Martin at the initial green flag, but Martin retook the lead about halfway through 25-lap event and held on for the win.
On the second lap, third-place starter Dalton Martin inexplicably spun into the back stretch pit gate, putting his truck out of the race. On the restart, Beckham held the lead, followed by Scott Martin, John Comstock and Jacob Clayton, in that order. On lap 11, Martin and Comstock blew by Beckham, and went on to take first and second, respectively. At the checkered, it was Scott Martin taking the win, then Comstock, Beckham and Clayton, second through fourth.
Modifieds: Josh Nichols started on pole in the Quality Collision Solutions of Graham/Crutchfield Auto Parts Grand American Modifieds 25 lapper. Gary Young, Jr started outside of Nichols, with the third row occupied by John Barilka in third and Roy Cook fourth. Nichols led from green to checkered but was pressured the entire race from second place finisher Young, Jr. Barilka and Cook finished third and fourth respectively.
Next: Racing returns to OCS on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Comments